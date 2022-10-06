Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Staloch

Name/age: Derek Staloch, 47
Address: 6245 W 214th St.
Family: Wife Jill; daughter Addison; and son Jack.
Employment: Vice president of presales at Rillion
Education: Finance, University of St Thomas
Hobbies/interests: Golf, basketball, football, and coaching my kids
Previous experience: unanswered
Contact info: 612-387-8055 and derekstaloch@icloud.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
We really have some tremendous kids in our school district, and I want to do all that I can to support them. The kids are our future.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Education first—We need to be good at the basics. Reading, writing, math, etc. Many districts around the country have extended the scope of what kids are learning and it’s why kids are struggling with the fundamentals.
2. Parents voices matter—The relationship between parents and the district is fundamental for success. Once districts stop listening, that is the root of contention in the community.
3. Celebrating success—We shouldn’t be striving for mediocrity from our teachers or our students. Great performances should be recognized, awarded, and encouraged.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
The reason these meetings have become contentious is because parents don’t feel like they have a voice anymore. Short windows to speak with no dialogue following public comments doesn’t leave people feeling heard. I believe it’s time to start listening to parents and having a regular dialogue with them.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Absolutely. How many can we have! Kids and parents should feel safe when children are at school and this is definitely a step in the right direction.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in servant leadership. Leaders that believe in the success of those they serve as opposed to solidifying their own power are the ones that I follow.
Why should residents vote for you? Because I will approach this challenge with the right priorities in mind. The kids always come first followed closely by our great teachers and staff and the taxpayers.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.