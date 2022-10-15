Name/Age: James Dulaney, 55.
Address: 1884 Greenway Ave.
Family: Wife and three kids.
Employment: Engineer with a local company for almost 23 years
Education: PhD, Electrical Engineering.
Hobbies/interests: Biking, walking, and working in the yard.
Previous experience: Adjunct professor, engineering consultant for a startup, Air Force officer.
Contact info: jim@dulaneyforcitycouncil.com; www.dulaneyforcitycouncil.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I have been a volunteer within our city since moving to Shakopee 19 years ago. In addition to my desire to give back to our community, I have the background and experience our city needs as we continue to grow.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them? Taxes, debt, and our voices not being heard.To hold the line on taxes and debt:
1. Underpin a reasonable and stable property tax, and
2. Ensure the residents receive good value for their tax dollars. They both encompass other actions such as making sure the various revenues are appropriate and balanced; ensuring the budget is structurally sound; growing the commercial and industrial property tax base to help mitigate the city’s property tax burden; and minimizing the city’s long-term debt obligations.Our voices not being heard is not a cliche, it is a fact. The repeated city council 4 to 1 votes on debt, tax, and property decisions is a reality. I am advocating the city move from an at-large representation to using wards. Wards will allow every corner of the city to have an equal voice in decisions that not only impact the city as a whole but potentially their individual neighborhoods.
Earlier this year, the city council narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products (minus tobacco or menthol) in Shakopee. What are your thoughts on this decision? This vote was government overreach. This vote did not solve the problem of underage use of flavored vape. This vote punished local businesses for what someone making a legal purchase may do post point of sale. The legal product is still available for purchase in surrounding cities that have no ban. What is the difference between this vote and pursuing a vote to prohibit alcohol sales because of the possibility of underage consumption? Both products are age restricted, require ID to purchase, and have the potential to be misused post point of sale.
Describe your leadership style: I am a strategic leader. I value the opinion of everyone in the room and want to understand all aspects of a problem including the long and short term impact before coming to a decision.
Why should residents vote for you? If you are ready to hold the line on debt and taxes, I am your candidate. If you are wanting to move away from the 4 to 1 status quo votes on debt, taxes, and property use within your neighborhood, I am your candidate. If you are looking for representation that will always look to see where a decision aligns with the residents priorities and their expected level of service, I am your candidate.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure? In the past 10 years, I have not been charged, convicted of a misdemeanor, or higher, or been involved in a personal or business or business bankruptcy or foreclosure.