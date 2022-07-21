QualiTech Environmental, the Chaska company that provides equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, announced the launch of the Sea Sentry Oil Containment Boom.
A boom is a temporary floating barrier used to contain oil spills, a method that helps reduce the amount of oil on shorelines.
The Sea Sentry boom was developed in the 1970s by Goodyear Companies and has been the industry’s preferred oil boom for over 50 years, according to a press release from QualiTech Environmental.
“The Sea Sentry boom is a great product with an exciting and interesting history, and we are proud to continue its legacy while honoring some of our industry’s great leaders and pioneers,” QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford said in the release.
Sea Sentry booms are considered the “most robust offshore boom on the market while claiming the highest tensile strength and lightest weight heavy-duty inflatable boom,” the news release said.
The booms are designed, engineered, manufactured and supported in the United States and are also the preferred oil booms of the US Navy, according to the release.