With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to make appointments in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Scott County blood drives in upcoming weeks include:
Belle Plaine
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, Belle Plaine Fire Department, 700 Main St. E.
New Prague
- Noon-6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, New Prague Fire Department, 505 5th Ave. N.W.
Prior Lake
- Noon-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, Bethesda Church Prior Lake, 15033 Highway 13 S.
- 1-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Drive S.E.
Savage
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, Spring at Egan Drive, 14125 Louisiana Ave.
Shakopee
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave.
- 1-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.