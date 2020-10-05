125 Years Ago
From the Oct. 10, 1895 Scott County Argus
The stone wall along the north side of the St. Mark's parochial school grounds was completed this week. Messrs. Friederich and Goergen did the work. It is the plan of the congregation to erect an iron fence along the top of this wall, and on both sides of the block, similar to the one now running along the south side, thus enclosing the church property. The improvement will be an expensive one, but correspondingly attractive.
100 Years Ago
From the Oct. 15, 1920 Scott County Argus
John Kopisca will move his farm residence to Shakopee and place it upon the lot he bought from Mrs. J. G. Ries, opposite the M. J. Berens residence. He will build an addition to the house and work on the foundation was begun this week.
75 Years Ago
From the Oct. 11, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Building Project To Ease Housing Shortage Here: A building project that is expected to bring some relief to the acute housing shortage is now in progress in Shakopee.
On two lots recently purchased from Peter Wermerskirchen and Joseph Link, a Jordan contractor, will be three four-room bungalows. One facing south on Seventh street is nearing completion and a second, at the corner of Seventh and Fuller streets, started construction Monday. The third, to face east on Fuller street, will be started soon, Link said.
In addition to the four rooms each of the story-and-a-half bungalows will contain a bath and dinette. Construction of five additional residences is also planned for after Jan. 1, Link discloses.
On property west of the Link site Peter Wermerskirchen is completing remodeling and enlarging of a house in which he recently moved to in Shakopee. A house he had previously moved to in the same block was sold some weeks ago to Richard Beckrich.
50 Years Ago
From the Oct. 14, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Pearsons Branch Out With New Floral Shop in Shakopee: “We work hard at our business," stated Gene Pearson, proprietor of Pearson Florists. The Pearsons, who have been operating a floral store in Jordan for six years, opened an additional shop in Shakopee.
The new Pearson facility in Shakopee, located next to Sears on West First Ave., features cut and potted flowers and plants. They also carry artificial flowers for arrangements and some novelty items.
Always on hand are roses, carnations, gladiolus, astors, anthurium, bird of paradise, red ginger and Hawaiian flowers.
25 Years Ago
From the Oct. 12, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Ice-time rental is essentially booked for this season at the unfinished Shakopee Civic Center ice rink.
The Shakopee/Prior Lake Hockey Association took charge of scheduling ice time at the behest of the City Council in September. Last week, hockey association member Mark Pidde reported to the council that 696 hours had been rented, which will bring in an estimated $61,030.
The ice rink is expected to open Dec. 1, said Assistant City Administrator Barry Stock. But in light of the extra revenue that could come from an earlier opening, the rink will open as soon as is viable, he said.