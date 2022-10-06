Community leader and family man John Charles Lenzen died peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by his family in his home, on Saturday, Sept. 17 — an impactful loss to many.
To some, Lenzen was known as the local car guy. To others he might have been known as the former mayor of Carver or maybe as a baseball fanatic and supporter. Regardless, Lenzen’s impact on Carver County was evident and holistic.
“He’s leaving a legacy of community service and commitment to the community,” said Bob Roepke, a former Chaska mayor and friend of Lenzen's. “At Firemen's Park every year, you’ll remember John because he purchased the big tree that they light up early December to kick off the holiday season.”
Lenzen was born on May 23, 1943, in Shakopee, the youngest of 10 children to Ernst and Anna Lenzen. While he would later be known for owning Lenzen Chevrolet Buick in Chaska, he had to get his start somewhere—one of his first jobs was at Jim Dauwalter’s dad’s business, Dauwalter Motors.
“In a lot of ways, he mentored me with my activity as an athlete at Chaska High School and was a great supporter of that,” Dauwalter said. “Myself and my high school buddies played sports with him afterwards, particularly softball after high school in the 70s and 80s. We spent a lot of weekends together playing ball and our families, as a result of that, were surrounded by the ball fields as well.”
The two would go on to become lifelong friends.
“We’d visit and we would talk about the importance of faith and family and friends, so it was just a relationship that was always there,” Dauwalter said. “Sometimes you have to work at having friends and sometimes, no matter if you don’t see someone in a long while, you still know you’re there for each other.”
By 1984, he was sole proprietor of Lenzen Chevrolet Buick and his business and community involvement quickly made him a well-known fixture in the community.
“John was bigger in life than he was in body. His nickname was Big John,” Dauwalter said. “John had a passion for community, he had a passion for those organizations that he believed in and then he was a great promoter of getting people to support those causes.”
He was a member of the Chaska American Legion for 57 years, charter president of the Carver Lions, a 21-year member of the Carver Fire Department, mayor of Carver, president of Heartland Chevrolet Dealers, as well as an active volunteer throughout Carver County.
Roepke still reflects fondly on Chaska’s sesquicentennial parade in 2001, which was organized by Lenzen.
“He was a real doer. He got results,” Roepke said. “When John got involved in something, he was committed to a project. It was like, ‘Get out of his way, he’s going to get it done.’”
Throughout all his community involvement, Lenzen still found time to show love to local and state sports—especially baseball. Lenzen Night with the Chaska Cubs is known to bring in large crowds.
“He had a personality that was hard to say no to,” Dauwalter said. “Leaders have that capability, and fortunately he focused his leadership capabilities on things that furthered the quality of life in our community and churches.”
In a Facebook Live interview conducted by Matt Udermann in June 2021, as a part of “Chat with Matt,” Lenzen shared the three words he’d use to describe himself: blessed, foundation and community.
Carver County knows Lenzen for his generous nature, which prompted Udermann to ask: “Where does the generosity come from?”
“When you come from a family that didn’t have much, but you had love, I think you want to give,” Lenzen said. “I think that’s the secret of the whole thing—giving instead of receiving. I’m not good at receiving.”
Per Lenzen’s obituary, he is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Chaska; children Jeff (Kirsten) Lenzen of Chaska (their children, Keenan, Ellianna and Tray), Jill (Scott) McGlothlin of Chaska (their children, Madison and Bennett), Natalie (Luke) Phillips of Virginia, Nicole Lenzen and special friend, and Mason Kulics of Chaska; friend and past wife, Janice Wolff Lenzen; siblings Donald (Carol) Lenzen of Florida and Donna Kloos of Chaska; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.