Several Scott County cities held Memorial Day services this week – in cemeteries, city squares and parks, with bands, color guards and remarks from students and public officials.
Trending Now
Articles
- Jordan teen dies in Thursday night car crash
- District 112 students, community petition against graduation venue, Grace Church
- Savage again takes down basketball hoops following park shootings
- Rep. Emmer discusses manufacturing, mental health in the southwest metro
- Final piece of 169/282 interchange funding received, project to start in 2025
- ‘Shakopee Celebrates Reading’ gifts free books to 600 first graders
- Obituary for Michael Hohenstein
- Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
- Minnesota to become 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana
- Five new teams added to Shakopee's 2023 schedule this fall