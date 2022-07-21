Renovations to the Scott County Government and Justice Center have been completed, according to the construction firm that led the upgrades, Kraus- Anderson.
Kraus-Anderson renovated 123,306 square feet of the facility for $14.4 million, the firm said.
The Shakopee building was kept in continued use during the project with construction taking place in phases.
The new design by Wold Architect and Engineers features two additional courtrooms, a new staff space, roofing and sprinkler system. The clerk’s office was moved near one of the large courtrooms so that paying fines can be more streamlined. Customer service areas, public waiting rooms, jury assembly spaces, holding cells and ventilation were also upgraded.