U.S. Rep. Angie Craig recently visited post offices in Prior Lake and Eagan to address a serious case of snail mail in both communities.
According to a survey from the USPS Inspector General, the Minnesota-North Dakota USPS Region had the third worst service score in the country during January-March of this year.
Due to this information, Craig asked her constituents for feedback ahead of her visits and received 650 responses from constituents in both communities who continue to experience inconsistent mail service.
For more than a year, several Prior Lake residents have voiced their frustrations with their mail delivery, with some saying they’ve been left without mail delivery for as long as a week and have reported their complaints to the local post office.
According to a press release from Craig's office, USPS officials assured Craig that increasing service levels is a priority and that service levels in Prior Lake are stable and that Eagan is improving.
Back in June 2022, a representative with the U.S. Postal Service told the American that local management was aware of delivery issues and was taking steps to address them. The Postal Service also said that it was holding a job fair at the Prior Lake post office and received many applicants.
Currently, USPS is still hiring both for full- and part-time staff — and local leadership is planning to bring a hiring hub to the Second District to speed up hiring, according to the press release.
In addition, the release said, Craig will also continue to promote job fairs in the district, as well as explore legislation that could help to speed up the hiring process.
Survey
Craig recently delivered the survey feedback and stories from her constituents to Interim USPS District Manager Angela Bye.
"Each one of these stories reveal the reality of postal service in the Second District: delayed mail, missing medications and challenging working conditions for mail carriers and postal workers," Craig stated in the release. "I’m sending each of these stories directly to USPS management — so they know exactly what is happening on the ground in the South Metro."
Craig encourages her constituents to contact her office if they are still having trouble navigating or accessing any federal agency, including their local post offices.