The Carver County Sheriff’s Department, along with law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota, is partnering with a state campaign to increase the proper use of seat belts and child restraints.
The enforcement campaign run by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program – dubbed Click it or Ticket – was launched May 22 and will continue through June 4.
The Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Program was formed in the wake of a year of record-high driving-related fatalities. There were 657 driving-related deaths in 2002, and the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Program was established by the Minnesota Departments of Health, Public Safety, and Transportation in 2003.
For the past 20 years, the program has worked to bring stakeholders together in the hopes of safer travels along Minnesota roadways. After years of declining traffic deaths, followed by a plateau, fatalities spiked in 2021 to their highest level since 2007.
The spike caused MTZD to reevaluate its model, and in 2022, MTZD 2.0 was developed. After reassessing the nearly 20-year-old program, the MTZD team concluded that safe driving is not merely a matter of education, but one of fostering a statewide culture in which safe driving is the norm, not the exception, according to its summary report.
According to MTZD, so far in 2023 there have been 92 traffic fatalities in Minnesota. Additionally, it reports that the leading causes of driving-related injuries and fatalities in the metro area are impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving, inattentiveness, and lack of seatbelt use.
So far in 2023, there have been a number of statewide campaigns aimed at promoting safe driving.
In April, the MDPS Office of Traffic Safety put forth resources for extra distracted driving enforcement and, in particular, the enforcement of Minnesota’s Hands-Free law, which prohibits drivers from holding their cellphone while driving. The law, signed by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019, allows drivers to use cellphone voice commands while driving, but only in the case of an emergency is a driver permitted to hold their phone.
In May, the Minnesota State Patrol said it would be proactive in putting a stop to illegal street racing. The state patrol also recently relaunched its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic and Project 20 initiatives. These campaigns allow the state patrol to allocate the time and resources needed to address speeding and other dangerous driving practices.
With that being said, the issue of road safety requires a multi-pronged approach – one that addresses not only safe driving education and enforcement, but also ensures infrastructure meets the demands of today’s motorists, according to MTZD.
Growing populations, more frequently traveled roadways and aging infrastructure have necessitated extensive road improvement projects in the southwest metro and beyond.
This year, members of the Legislature worked to ensure traffic safety efforts would be well-funded, not only in terms of safe driving education and enforcement, but in terms of roadway improvement as well.
Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, serves on the House Transportation Committee and advocated for the passage of a number of roadway safety measures. Many of the measures she pushed for, including clarification of Minnesota’s Hands-Free law and “safe road zone” implementation, made their way into the final transportation bill.
Rehm was also involved in the formation of the new Minnesota Advisory Council for Traffic Safety. The council is to consist of key stakeholders from law enforcement to city engineers to advocates for pedestrians and bicyclists. It will serve to coordinate road safety efforts and provide the relevant commissioners with recommendations relating to “projects and programs intended to improve traffic safety on all Minnesota road systems,” according to the transportation bill.
And with the legislative session coming to a close, funding was secured for safer roads in both Scott and Carver County.
The Legislature’s last-minute capital investment bill will provide $10 million for improvements to West 82nd Street in Chaska. Additionally, the transportation bill allotted $20 million for improvements to the stretch of Highway 5 between Minnewashta Parkway and Highway 41. Both of these projects constitute part of Carver County’s Arboretum Area Transportation plan.
Currently, this section of Highway 5 and other areas included in the plan suffer from major delays and congestion during peak hours, problematic intersections, and above-average crash rates. A primary driver of the plan is improved efficiency and safety for drivers.
Although the final transportation bill received no Republican votes, Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, expressed support for the portion of the budget that provides funds for Highway 5 improvements.
“This portion of Highway 5 has a crash rate that is 2.5 times the state average and often experiences heavy traffic,” Coleman said in a press release. “By expanding this corridor to four lanes, we will significantly reduce crashes and improve traffic operations.”
The transportation bill also allocated $9 million for Scott County’s Highway 169-282 interchange project in Jordan. Similar to the issues seen in Carver County, the interchange has proven to be inefficient, dangerous, and has multiple intersections with higher-than-average crash rates.
Moving forward, some Republican legislators have expressed concern over the implications recreational cannabis could have for traffic safety. Walz signed the bill that will allow for recreational marijuana use in Minnesota on Tuesday, and although the bill allocates some money to the Office of Traffic Safety for drug recognition training and a pilot program for roadside testing, some legislators worry it’s not enough.