The Chanhassen girls track team has some top talent back to be factor in Section 2AA and in the Metro West Conference.
Senior Izzy Roemer heads the talent pool. She was runner-up in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 at the Class AA state meet last season.
“Izzy is an incredibly gutsy runner who puts herself into the mix no matter who she is competing against,” Chanhassen coach Anita Woodrow said.
The competition will be a little different for the Storm come time for section and state meet. The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes this spring.
Chanhassen is in Section 2AAA with some familiar teams, but not 18 schools that made up Section 2AA last year.
The other Section 2AAA teams include Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Waconia.
“We are very excited about the three classes,” Woodrow said. “It gives more athletes an opportunity to compete at the state meet. Even though our program might be a little smaller than some in the 3A class and we are in a very tough section, I believe that our athletes will rise to the occasion and compete at their highest level.”
Senior Emma Starkey returns to the Storm with state experience. She was 14th in the high jump last year.
Sophomore Marissa Long just missed making state last year in the 800, taking third, while she was fourth in the 1,600.
“Marissa’s cross-country season this fall shows that she is ready to have a break through season; she was eighth overall,” Woodrow said. “Emma has state meet experience in the high jump and is looking to return again this season.
“There are many more returnees who we will look towards based on their experience,” Woodrow added. “In addition, we have a very large number of new athletes to the team. In these first couple of days of practice, we are seeing some very promising things with athletes willing to try some very new things and we are very excited about this.”
Chanhassen won the Metro West title last season finishing 2.5 points ahead of St. Louis Park. In Section 2AA, the Storm finished fourth behind champion Shakopee, Waconia and Mankato East.
Mankato East stayed in Class 2A.
Woodrow said leadership will be a strength of this year’s team.
“We have ladies who are willing to step in, take charge, lead by example and offer encouragement along the way,” she said. “I also believe that a strength of our team is the team-first mentality. A willingness to try a different event or field event, stretch out to a longer distance, or join in a relay goes a long way when it comes to scoring points towards the teams success.”
“One of our goals this season is to score points from every event group, which I think is an attainable goal,” Woodrow added. “We put our athletes in position to compete at a very high level against some of the top teams in the state. We feel this prepares them for the bigger competition of the conference, section and even state meets.”
Chanhassen will be the host of this year’s Metro West Conference Championships May 18. The Section 2AAA prelims are June 1 with the finals June 3 — both days at Waconia High School.
This Class 3A state meet starts June 9 with the prelims and ends June 11 with the finals, and will be held St. Michael-Albertville High School.