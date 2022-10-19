Mayoral candidates for the city of Chaska, Jay Rohe and incumbent Mark Windschitl, shared their thoughts on a variety of issues in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County on Oct. 13.
The event was moderated by Barbara Brooks, who is not a voter in Chaska. Each candidate had a minute and a half to answer the questions submitted by the public, which ranged from topics of diversity and inclusion to development and communication.
After opening statements, Brooks posed the first question: “What do you consider to be the number one issue facing Chaska and why?”
“I hear a lot about different projects that are moving forward, but I don’t hear anyone really talking about addressing the homeless and hunger issue that we have in Chaska,” Rohe said.
Windschitl wants to continue focusing on development and addressing the impending issue of a lack of land to expand into.
“What happens when we’re full? It’s one of those things that a growing city like this, most people haven’t thought much about it, but I think it’s something that we’re gonna start looking at and have to look at as we move forward,” Windschitl said.
The homelessness issue that Rohe brought up in his first response ended up being a segue into the second question: “Chaska has a growing number of people living in tents along the river. What will you do to reach out to the homeless in our community?”
“We have to do more. I feel like we haven’t done enough,” Rohe said. “We have great nonprofits in the area that are working hard to address these issues, but they need help.”
Rohe brought up that a little under a decade ago, there was a city council vote to decide whether to move forward with a plan to build a homeless transitional housing shelter. Rohe pointed out that he voted “yes” and that Windschitl voted “no” on the first iteration of that plan.
“If we had that now, it would be helping with the solution of getting people back into housing,” Rohe said.
Later on in the forum, Windschitl found an opportunity to comment on that point and mentioned that he has since voted “yes” on the shelter and that it should begin construction once financing is straightened out.
When asked what city projects were their favorite, Windschitl and Rohe had varying answers. Rohe expressed pride for the work put into creating Firemen’s Park.
“I had a lot of people, I think Mark included, that thought it was pretty risky to do this. I can remember the night that we took the final vote, I think Mark said, ‘I don’t even know if this is still the right project for us.’ But sometimes you gotta know in your heart and you gotta go forward and you gotta say, ‘This is what we’re gonna do, this is what we’re gonna be and we’re gonna make it happen and we’re going to be better — and that’s what we did with that block.”
After this remark, Brooks reminded the candidates, “We are here for an open oral exchange on the issues and no personal attacks.”
Windschitl called the “unsung hero” of the projects he worked on the Highway 212 and Big Woods Boulevard interchange, which was completed in 2019.
“Because what that did is it took 200 or 300 acres of land west of that, and took that land that would have been for housing, and we can now turn that into an industrial park. We’re already working on getting the infrastructure there,” Windschitl said.
Besides the opening and closing statements, 12 total questions were asked at the forum. For the final question of the forum, Brooks asked, “What kinds of policies, if any, will you pursue to promote social and racial justice in our community?”
“I think it’s vitally important for our community to be inclusive and to welcome new voices all the time,” Rohe said.
He then went on to propose a “mayor’s sounding board,” which would include a group of diverse individuals who would work to express needs and wants to the mayor and city council.
Windschitl answered the question by highlighting community conversations that have been happening with the police chief, the police department’s community outreach program and Chaska’s lack of crime compared to the rest of the state.
In their closing statements, the two highlighted their achievements and visions for the future:
Windschitl: “In the last 13 years, we have developed Firemen’s Park, adding the Curling and Events Center, Veterans Park, created an interchange on Highway 212 and Big Woods Boulevard, managed Chaska through a recession and a COVID pandemic. We have accomplished some really great things in less than perfect circumstances.”
Rohe: “This evening you’ve seen my vision and strategy for Chaska — Mark’s talked about consistency, I think that’s complacency. We need strong leadership and a focus on the strategic vision. I have the energy, drive, passion and 14 years of city council experience to develop a clear plan and strong initiatives that more align with what you’re asking for from our city.”
Voting for the next mayor of Chaska will take place this midterm election on Nov. 8. To find your polling place, visit here.