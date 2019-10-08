Running in rain is nothing new for cross country runners. Running in puddles the size of most greens at the Chaska Par 30 Golf Course Oct. 1, it was one for the memory books.
Two years removed from the cancellation of the 2017 Victoria Lions Invitational because of heavy rain, the show went on in 2019 despite precipitation throughout the night and day leading up to the race.
By the varsity races, mud replaced grass on some spots on the 5K course.
Certainly the most memorable of the 30th annual running of the race.
Gabe Smit of Prior Lake and Liesl Paulsen of Eden Prairie were crowned champions with Minnetonka claiming the girls team title, while No. 8-ranked Stillwater edged No. 1 Eden Prairie for the boys championship.
A boys field with six current or former ranked runners, Smit pulled away for a seven-second win over Eden Prairie’s Zach Pears in a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds. Nick Scheller of Chanhassen, ranked No. 2 in state, was third in 16:48.8.
Zach Long gave Chanhassen two runners in the top-10, an eighth-place finish of 17:24.9. The Storm were fifth of 16 teams with a score of 161.
Ben Scheller (18:41), Ryan Stratton (19:12.4) and Jack Olson (19:18.1) completed Chanhassen’s team score.
Chaska, led by Ethan Leonard in 30th place, a time of 18:17.5, was ninth with 249 points.
Nolan Sutter was 45th, the third-best eighth grader finish, in 18:46.8. Chaska’s Derek Wendland (19:06.6), Andrew Alldredge (19:15.2) and Tyler Scherbing (19:23.9) added to the team score.
The Chanhassen girls, fourth with 147 points, behind three Lake Conference programs, got a sixth-place run from Meghan Pierson in 19:55.5.
Marissa Long and Jennifer Pierson added top-25 finishes for the Storm in 20:52.3 and 21:15.5. Madeline Hauck (22:09.9) and Rachel Gallagher (22:13.4) completed the team score in top-50 placings.
Gabrielle Bjugan was first across the finish line for Chaska in 53rd place in 22:24.2. The Hawks tied for 11th place with a score of 344.
Lillie Powell (22:39.8), Kate Perrill (23:09.5), Ella Long (23:25.3), and seniors Brianna Loosbrock (23:58.3) and Rebekah Scott (24:07.3) followed in the field of nearly 100 runners.
MORE MUD
The grounds were wet at the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions at Arrowwood Resort on Oct. 5.
Chaska, 12th of 20 teams with 355 points, had five runners in the top 100 led by Leonard in 46th place in 17:34.6. Sutter was right behind in 17:39.5 in 52nd.
Wendland (18:27.1), Scherbing (18:38.3) and Dylan Austad (18:44.3) ran third through fifth for the Hawks.
Chaska had a pair of top-100 girls finishes from Powell in 21:16.2 and Bjugan in 21:41.9. Seventh grader Adonai Yidnekachew ran third for the Hawks in 22:38.1.