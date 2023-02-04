The Shakopee High School boys and girls basketball teams will be hosting Coaches Vs. Cancer fundraisers at upcoming games.
The girls’ Feb. 14 home game against Prior Lake and the boys’ Feb. 16 home game against Lakeville South will include the fundraisers. The proceeds from the events will be donated to local Shakopee cancer patients.
Opportunities to donate include:
-$250 to add your business logo to event t-shirts
-Donation basket that will be raffled off at the event or items to add to a basket
-A cash donation at the event
The Shakopee boys and girls booster clubs are helping to support the events. For more information, go to shakopeesabers.com/staffinfo.