As part of Catholic Schools Week Feb. 1 through 5, Shakopee Area Catholic School students practiced reflection, empathy, and gratitude with focused lessons each day. Teachers guided students through a daily activity of reflection, building empathy by thinking about challenges for specific groups of people. On Thursday, Feb. 4, Officer McLain and Officer Goerish from the Shakopee Police Department stopped by to receive thank you notes from preschoolers as part of the initiative.