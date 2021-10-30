The Scott Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will lead a conversation on best strategies for homeowners to prevent salt pollution this winter season.
The free Zoom webinar is 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
"Salt and water combine very easily, which is good news for melting sidewalks ice, but that strong chemical bond makes the chloride from salt molecules nearly impossible to remove from water," states a press release. "So, when chloride dissolves into lakes and rivers, it is considered a permanent pollutant. Every winter, when salt melts downstream, chloride concentrations in our waterbodies increase. And studies from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) are showing that elevated chloride levels in surface water is toxic to fish. Salty water runoff from road salt can disrupt entire freshwater ecosystems."
There are things residents can do to help. At an upcoming webinar, Scott SWCD will:
- Explain components of common deicers and their limitations.
- Discuss proper salt usage and its impact on water quality.
- Brainstorm new strategies attendees can do at home to save money and the environment.
Register online at scottswcd.org under News and Events or by calling 952-492-5448.