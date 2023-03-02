The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 20-27. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb.21
Drug: A 27-year-old woman from St. Louis Park was given a verbal warning around 2 a.m. for Failure to Drive in a Single Lane and Possession of a small amount of Marijuana after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.
Feb.23
Traffic Criminal: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was stopped just after midnight for failing to keep right and driving on the wrong side of the median. He was arrested for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI refusal and driving under the influence of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Feb.26
Traffic Criminal: A 57-year-old woman from Savage was arrested around 1 a.m. for 3rd Degree DWI and Speeding after an officer stopped her vehicle for a traffic violation. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at a .09.
Feb.27
Traffic Criminal: A 28-year-old woman from Prior Lake was cited around 3 a.m. for Fourth Degree DWI, Expired Driver’s License Expired Registration and No Headlights after an officer stopped her vehicle for driving without her headlights on.