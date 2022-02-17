A Savage woman is facing a felony third-degree murder charge related to the November 2021 overdose death of a Shakopee woman.
Jordan Elizabeth Wheeler, 28, is accused of giving a 28-year-old Jennifer Lynn Jensen fentanyl pills late last year. Jensen was found on her bathroom floor Nov. 4 after getting the pills from Wheeler, according to court documents. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer listed the cause of death for Jensen as accidental with an immediate cause of death listed as combined fentanyl and trazodone toxicity.
Bail for Wheeler, who was charged while already in custody on drug and theft charges, was set at $1 million by District Court Judge Mark Vandelist on Feb. 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was listed as being in custody in the Scott County Jail.
The case has been assigned to District Judge Colleen King and public defender Tory Langemo is listed as Wheeler’s attorney. Langemo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Witnesses allegedly told law enforcement that Wheeler met Jensen at a gas station the morning of Feb. 4, 2021, where Wheeler gave her the fentanyl.
Jensen overdosed later that morning in her vehicle on the way to work. She was brought to Fairview Southdale before being released.
Family members found her on her bathroom floor later that night.
Law enforcement was dispatched around 8:35 p.m. and arrived to find her unconscious and a family member who had called 911 performing CPR. An officer administered Narcan before emergency medical personnel transported her to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Law enforcement found several messages on Wheeler’s Facebook account obtained through a search warrant allegedly related to drug use and sales, including a Nov. 4, 2021, message sent to multiple people that reference fentanyl.
Wheeler told law enforcement that she would only tell people where to get fentanyl and would not provide dealer information. A witness allegedly told law enforcement that Jensen told them that she had purchased fentanyl from Wheeler on three separate occasions using Venmo.
Law enforcement found phone messages in Wheeler’s phone obtained through a search warrant allegedly related to dealing drugs and Venmo deposits from Jensen to Wheeler.
Wheeler has multiple felony drug convictions in Scott and Dakota counties. She has a sentencing for a felony drug charge and a hearing on a theft and trespassing charge March 31 in Scott County. Her next court date on the Scott County murder charge is March 31.