Five years ago, the Savage City Council had a legally required public hearing to discuss whether or not they would continue to operate two municipal liquor stores after they operated in the red for two out of three years.
Savage in 2017 was one of 54 municipal liquor stores to be in the negative that year, losing about $73,000. Out of all the municipalities that were in the red that year, Savage was only worse off than two other communities, Rush City and Finlayson.
The question was raised during last week’s Chamber of Commerce sponsored forum for the three Council candidates.
One of the candidates part of the forum was Councilman Bob Coughlen, who was asked the question as part of the 2017 election.
“When I was asked this question the last time I was running, I said no,” Coughlen said during the forum.
Since then things have turned around drastically. He now supports keeping it.
Liquor operations manager Brenda Visnovec said that in 2019, the liquor store business profited about $142,000. The next year, she came to Savage after spending close four decades working in the same capacity in Lakeville, which consistently makes the most money in the state.
In 2020, Savage profited about a half-million dollars, ranking 11th for municipalities for net profit. Last year, it was about $750,000.
“We’re on the right track now,” said Visnovec.
Different approach
One of the things that was attractive to Visnovec when looking to take the Savage job a couple of years ago was that she would be able to help turn things around. In addition to working in Lakeville, she said that she consulted with other cities from time to time.
“I knew this city could succeed,” Visnovec said in an interview the day following the forum.
Visnovec said that since coming to Savage, she said that they were able to put in different processes in order to be more efficient.
For example, they purchased a new point of sale program as an efficiency measure. She said that they also put performance measures in place.
Visnovec said that they aren’t price gouging, either, noting that they look at what other competitors are charging and are more competitive with their prices than they were three years ago.
One thing she tells the Council often is that the most important numbers aren’t what they are “putting in the till,” and instead the most important number is the bottom.
She pointed to 2018 when the operating income was 2.7% of their gross sales. In 2019, it was 8.7%, and last year it was 11.1%.
Part of the community
Unlike with private liquor stores, one of the advantages that municipalities have with stores they own is being able to use profits to fund different community projects.
“We want to be part of the community, versus just a liquor store,” said Visnovec.
In the last two years $850,000 has been transferred from the liquor store to a variety of different projects.
Some of the projects includes $158,000 for the new Savage Community Playground, $64,000 to install LED lights in city owned facilities, $7,000 towards Dan Patch Days fireworks among other things.
The City Council is ultimately the ones with the authority to transfer funds, Visnovec said.
Because maintenance was deferred due to not turning a profit before, Visnovec said that they made some necessary improvements this year, including replacing the roof at the Marketplace building and making improvements to the parking lot for a total of about $350,000.
“We invested a lot this year,” said Visnovec.
Visnovec said that aside from improving their own business, the investment is beneficial to the City since they own the building, making it a city asset. Despite the investments made, Visnovec said that they expect to have the same net profit as they did last year.
Council candidates in support
Coughlen explained with the liquor store making money and being able to help fund different things for the community, he sees no reason to get rid of it. He also noted that they aren’t competing with anyone in town but themselves.
In addition to the liquor store in the Marketplace, they also own Savage Wine & Spirits, located in Hyvee. Unlike most stores which occupy real estate next to the grocery store, the city is the owner and rents out space from Hyvee, part of a long-standing deal that has been in place since the store first opened.
“It’s actually lowering your taxes by putting money into the community that we would have to pay from other ways,” said Coughlen.
Stacy Crakes pointed out during the forum that they are reaching their maximum amount of land where things can be developed, which generally is how the city is able to get park dedication fees.
“As long as our liquor stores continue to do well, that’s cash that comes back into all of our pockets through different investments in the community,” said Crakes.
Crystal Lorenz said that she is also supportive of keeping it, noting that it helps to reduce taxes in some ways.
“I also think it’s a great way to support your city. You can stop by the local liquor store and alleviate your tax burden a little bit,” said Lorenz.