Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 11, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the April 11, 2020 Savage Pacer
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Following the stay-at-home order reduces strain on local police, authorities urge
- Easter, other church services move to screens and homes during pandemic
- Remembering Randy Sohn: Renowned Savage pilot is county's first known COVID-19 death
- Savage resident who admitted to stalking faces 37 felony charges in child pornography case
- Savage Police report from the April 11 issue
- Public notices from the April 11, 2020 Savage Pacer
- Burnsville senior earns Act Six Scholarship
- Savage school districts add more meal pickup locations and times
- Chipotle in Savage opens with drive-thru lane
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
It's been 'crazy busy' at the Minnetonka Drive-In during stay-at-home order
-
Jordan man sentenced to 20 years prison for murdering foster child
-
Man arrested in Shakopee after allegedly driving 100 mph, running from officers
-
Prior Lake boy joins upcoming American Ninja Warrior Junior episode
-
2 people injured, 60-70 residents displaced due to fire at Lakewinds condos in Mound
-
Remembering Randy Sohn: Renowned Savage pilot is county's first known COVID-19 death
-
Digging the dirt: While COVID-19 restricts nurseries, garden centers, home gardeners can still plan
-
Here's a map of southwest metro businesses open during the pandemic
-
As pandemic cancels vacations, Flying Cloud Airport stays busy
-
Stay-home order keeps dock movers out of Prior Lake