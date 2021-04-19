Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 17, 2021 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the April 17, 2021 Savage Pacer
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Burnsville Police: Armed carjacking suspect fatally shot by officers
- Burnsville Police: 'Racing' on County Road 42 preceded Easter crash
- Commentary: School is starting to feel normal again
- 'Beautiful young people'; Burnsville crash victims identified
- Krumwiede earns the top athletic honor for Burnsville High School
- Fatal crash under investigation in Savage
- Savage police calls: April 5-12
- Trap shooting is back with plenty of participants
- Local residents cite health concerns in push for electric school buses
- Tuesday curfew ordered in Minneapolis, St. Paul & other metro cities
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Burnsville Police: Armed carjacking suspect fatally shot by officers
-
Obituary for Audrey L. Lofgren
-
Local protests planned in response to Daunte Wright's death
-
Jordan-based Bluff Creek Boutique opens new location in Shakopee
-
25 years ago, a car wreck that killed four friends shook the community
-
Friday Roundup: Chaska bats clobber Eden Prairie pitching once again
-
Family of ex-marine acquitted of murder speaks out on mental illness
-
Chanhassen Cinema to show Prince double-feature for charity
-
PLSAS school board targets $4 million deficit with $2 million budget adjustment
-
Burnsville Police: 'Racing' on County Road 42 preceded Easter crash