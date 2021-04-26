Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 24, 2021 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the April 24, 2021 Savage Pacer
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Highway 13 will remain open during Dakota Avenue interchange construction
- Burnsville needs more emergency responders, Fire Chief says
- Authorities identify man fatally shot by Burnsville police
- ISD 191 secondary students to remain in hybrid learning
- Public Notices from April 3, 2021 Savage Pacer
- Savage Recycling Day is May 1
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Speed limit to increase on stretch of U.S. Highway 169
-
New VA clinic in Shakopee will serve more than 3,000 veterans
-
Jordan woman charged with assault with dangerous weapon, assault of cop
-
Former Lakers are on the move on the college hardwood
-
Chaska Curling Center adjusts to new procedures
-
After 70 years, Shakopee quarry nears the end of operations
-
Plans move forward for 175-home development off Mystic Lake Drive
-
Highway 13 will remain open during Dakota Avenue interchange construction
-
Letter: There are common sense solutions to gun violence
-
Column: Excited for new businesses in Shakopee