Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the December 26, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the December 26, 2020 Savage Pacer
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Scott County police and fire to be vaccinated this week
- Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Scott County numbers
- Former Blaze standout inks big new contract
- Long wait for chance to get back on the ice
- Savage American Legion seeks donations for staff relief fund
- Vaccines arrive at local congregate care facilities
- Remembering 2020: Savage's year in review
- Public notices from the December 26, 2020 Savage Pacer
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Excelsior woman dies in crash on Highway 7
-
Shakopee elementary students to return to in-person learning
-
A new Chipotle with drive-through 'Chipotlane' coming to Shakopee this summer
-
Scott County police and fire to be vaccinated this week
-
Obituary for Jeffrey J. Ries
-
Obituary for Frank J. Ries
-
Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Scott County numbers
-
‘Catching Lightning:’ How a Prior Lake couple saved a hummingbird
-
Jordan police to replace totaled squad car
-
Obituary for Glen H. Parpart