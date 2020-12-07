Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the December 5, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the December 5, 2020 Savage Pacer
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Savage
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Homeless in Minneapolis: Interview collections from Chaska author
-
Body recovered from river in Shakopee
-
Plans for 126-home Windermere expansion in Shakopee move forward
-
Dec. 4 COVID-19 update: Scott County numbers
-
Shop local with this 2020 gift guide
-
Jordan police calls: Nov. 24-Dec. 1
-
Two housing developments on Dec. 3 Shakopee Planning Commission agenda
-
Coastal Carolina football, 'America's Team,' features Chanhassen's Alex Spillum
-
Obituary for Robert Kaiser
-
Shakopee woman, Guyana immigrant carves success story in construction business