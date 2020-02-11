Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 1, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the February 1, 2020 Savage Pacer
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Rep. Angie Craig to hold town hall in Savage Feb. 19
- Redeveloped Diamondhead center could hold high-density housing, consultant says
- Top diamond honor for Blaze's Carlson
- 'A rising star': Savage teen performs in Bob Marley musical at Children's Theatre Company
- Hy-Vee locations will no longer be open 24 hours a day
- Eagle Ridge Middle School honor roll, 2019-2020 second quarter
- Highway 13 interchange project aims to mitigate commercial truck backups, safety issues
- Savage community conversation on race event set for Feb. 12
- Skaters earn a pair of shutout victories
- Working overtime for shot at the title
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Developers propose 380 upscale homes, 3 industrial buildings on Shakopee Gravel site
-
Mark Esch tabbed next football coach at Minnetonka High School
-
Here's a sneak peek at Eden Prairie Library's new collaboration spaces, sound engineering and features for all ages
-
Jordan grad Aslakson selected for Team USA
-
1 lane open on Highway 169 after Monday morning crash, 1 driver transported to hospital
-
Prior Lake-Savage names teachers of the 2019-2020 year
-
Photos: A day for the dogs as the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby packs Excelsior
-
Jackson Township man charged with pointing gun at neighbors
-
Dance: Statebound for Holy Family Catholic
-
Prior Lake girls' Scouts BSA troop marks first year