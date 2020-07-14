Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the July 11, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the July 11, 2020 Savager Pacer
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- With separation agreement, Savage officials intend to cut ties with city liquor store manager
- Credit River Township board advances plan to become a city
- New federal data reveals how PPP loans were distributed in Scott, Carver counties
- Savage photo of the week: Hungry little fella
- Community Voices: We can work on becoming anti-racist
- Virtual Town Hall on Race and Policing in Savage to be held July 22
- Stolen vehicles and campers burglarized in this week's Savage police report
- No lottery for Camp Ripley archery hunts
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
-
Inside a business park in Savage is a secret spot for catching large trout
-
Scheels opens its doors on 250,000-square-foot store Saturday in Eden Prairie
-
Sen. Tina Smith visits Shakopee to hear from local business owners
-
Another death from COVID-19 in Carver County
-
Here are three takeaways from the Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Family of Archer Amorosi reaches $450,000 settlement after data privacy lawsuit
-
Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated for COVID-19 comments
-
Chanhassen High School hires Doug Bullinger as next principal
-
Kris Goodman helps Chaska Cubs to 5-0 start to 2020 season