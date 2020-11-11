Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 7, 2020 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the November 7, 2020 Savage Pacer
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Burnsville police: Non-life-threatening injuries sustained in McDonald's shooting incident
- Local districts announce full-time distance learning for secondary students
- Burnsville Police: 2 shot, investigation underway
- DFL'ers lead Senate District 56, House of Representatives 56A races
- Paid Letter: Pam Myhra values our safety
- Investment, joy, nostalgia: Sports card industry makes comeback
- Savage police calls: Oct. 26-Nov. 2
- Savage Mayor, City Council race: Incumbents defeat challengers in unofficial results
- Community Voices: Voter suppression tactics are an embarrassment to democracy
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Eastern Carver County Schools headed to full distance learning
-
Shakopee elementary schools switch to full-time distance learning Nov. 30
-
Light show: Sever's offers safe way to celebrate the holidays
-
Burnsville police: Non-life-threatening injuries sustained in McDonald's shooting incident
-
Obituary for Charles W. Simon
-
One dead in Sand Creek Township crash
-
Obituary for Carmen Dircks
-
Obituary for Eugene J. Meuwissen
-
Shakopee mom, business owner moves up in national baking competition
-
Obituary for Charles L. Churchill