The annual Dan Patch Days won’t return to Savage for several months, but a crucial meeting related to the event will be taking place Oct. 18.
The annual meeting of the festival’s committee is slated for 7 p.m. in the city hall chambers with the purpose of filling vacant board member positions and electing officers for the upcoming year.
Earlier this year, Dan Patch Days, Inc., asked the city for more financial support to help with the rising costs of the event. With a lack of volunteers, the committee has also requested that four staff members be on the board, along with four summer seasonal staff members to assist the festival team during the week of the event.
One of the board positions that will need to be filled is the one being vacated by longtime board member and former City Administrator Barry Stock, who isn’t seeking another term on the board.
Stock previously told the Pacer that without additional help from entities that already help, such as the city, chamber and business community, the annual event is in jeopardy going forward.
Any Savage resident or business owner can attend the meeting and serve on the board. After the board appointments are made and the election of the officers occurs, the board will begin planning the 2023 event.
City Administrator Brad Larson said Monday that there was no new information regarding the funding request to the City.
More information about Dan Patch Days can be found by visiting danpatchdays.org.