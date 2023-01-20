An arrest has been made in the kidnapping of a 7-week-old Savage infant.
According to the charging document filed in Scott County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Zachariah Whitehead, 28, and Amanda Wamack, 28, of Savage are charged with Kidnapping to Facilitate a Felony or Flight. Whitehead and Wamack were arrested by Lexington, Kentucky, police after six hours of negotiations; the infant was treated by emergency personnel before being placed into protective custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Whitehead and Wamack brought the infant to the Children’s Emergency department with a fractured arm on Jan. 12. Whitehead and Wamack were initially cooperative and said it was an accident while changing the infant’s clothes. Scott County Child Protection wanted the child to be placed with a family member until further tests and interviews about the nature of the injury could be done.
After phone calls from child protective services went unreturned, Savage police visited the grandmother whom the infant was placed with on Jan. 17. There they discovered that Whitehead and Wamack had taken the child the night before and fled. With the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police were able to find that Whitehead and Wamack had fled to Lexington with a U-Haul trailer. Wamack had previously lived in Lexington and police there were able to verify that Whitehead and Wamack had taken the infant there with them and made the arrest.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said he was thankful for the assistance from the BCA and Lexington police.
“We are very thankful for the safety of the infant,” Seurer said. “We are also very appreciative of our detectives for the long hours that were spent behind the scenes, the assistance of agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the support that we received from the members of the Lexington Police Department for a safe outcome.”