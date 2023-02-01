On a 6-1 vote, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved sending a policy amendment to a second reading on Jan. 26 which would prohibit listening sessions from being recorded.
The language, if given final approval by the school board, would read: “Video and audio recordings of listening sessions are prohibited. The school board reserves the right to conclude the listening session in the event that such recordings are being made.”
Board member Abigail Alt, who is a member of the policy committee said the reason for the change is to protect students and staff from data privacy concerns.
“Once any audio or video is released, it's out of our control and there are liability concerns,” Alt said.
Treasurer Eric Miller said he agrees with the addendum to the policy, saying “there are many people that come to listening sessions that are intimidated by the environment.”
Miller said if there is a big crowd people may feel nervous to speak. With comments being recorded, he said nerves could be amplified.
According to communications director Aaron Tinklenberg, the listening sessions are for anyone who wishes to share information or their opinions with board members. Only two board members attend each session along with the superintendent or assistant superintendent, which he said means “it's not an official public meeting of the board since they don't have a quorum.”
While board members don’t respond to those who speak during the listening session except to ask clarifying questions, staff members may be directed to provide responses and the superintendent will often speak to any of the speakers after the meeting. A summary of what is discussed is provided to all the board members. Listening sessions are from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. on the night of the school board meeting.
“It is very rare for us to have one speaker, much less multiple speakers. I'd say we have someone come maybe 3 or 4 times per year,” Tinklenberg said in an email.
Chairman Scott Hume said that he was concerned that the district could face freedom of the press issues with the new policy.
Alt noted that reporters have attended the listening sessions from time to time and there are ways to document what happened without needing a recording device.
“We have no obligation to have a listening session whatsoever by law and we have every right to put out whatever restrictions we want on it,” said Miller.
Asked if public comment would be required during regular board meetings if the district didn’t have a listening session, Tinklenberg said “my understanding is that it's entirely optional for boards to have any live public input opportunities, except those required by law like the truth in taxation hearing every year.”
In addition to recording devices being barred from listening sessions, the policy would also require speakers to give their name.