Bear Paddle Swim School, which has been in business for 15 years with locations in New Jersey, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, has opened in Savage.
“We’ve been excited about coming to the [Minnesota] market for quite a while,” said Greta Mullen, a spokesperson for the company.
The swim school opened last month at 5785 Egan Drive, which was once the site of Aldi.
Mullen said every student at the swim school starts off in level one, learning self-rescue skills so they know what to do if they fall into a pool or a water source. “We want to teach safety first before we teach strokes,” she said.
As a parent, Mullen said she knows her kids are one day going to go to a friend’s cabin and said she wants to make sure her children know how to swim safely. “I want them to be able to go there worry free,” she said.
Once new skills are mastered, the student is awarded skill passes. Once level five is completed, students are able to do the freestyle, backcrawl and breaststroke, as well as rescue skills.
If a student decides to continue, levels six and seven are available for learning competitive strokes like the butterfly.
Mullen said every student is given a water assessment each month so parents can keep track of their child’s progress.
Mullen said another unique feature of the business is offering up to two make-up lessons per month, in order to make sure kids don’t lose their skills. “Kids get sick and schedules change and we know what life as a family is like,” she said.
Mullen said the school also offers a free family swim on Saturdays and Sundays. “We want to make sure swimming is a fun family activity and children have the opportunity to practice what they’re learning,” she said.
To sign up for swim lessons, visit bearpaddle.com.