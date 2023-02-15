While the final fiscal year 2024 budget won’t be approved until June, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board got a first look at the budget last week.
“Some things will be different this year from previous years and for one primary reason. We are in a more stable and a more optimistic financial position than in recent years,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said during the Feb. 9 board meeting.
Battle noted how the administration has a “values and priorities” based budgeting approach.
“We’re going to focus on those priorities of the strategic roadmap that you as a board have approved,” Battle said.
Maintaining class sizes
As of Jan. 16, the total enrolment for the school district was 7,457 students, which is 238 more than the school district projected for this year. Next year’s projected enrollment is 7,363 students.
“We are looking at a slight decline for next year,” said Stacey Sovine, Executive Director of Administrative Services, noting that the district will likely have a smaller kindergarten class next year.
Sovine said teacher allocations, a major component of the budget, is based on the school board-approved class size averages. For kindergarten through fifth grade, board-approved class sizes are 24.5 students, grades 6-8 is 21 students per full time teacher, and 24 students for high school.
Chair Scott Hume asked if the administration could look at their policy on class sizes again to see how it would impact the budget.
Treasurer Eric Miller said he would also be interested to see how size of classes impacts educational outcomes.
Sovine said currently the district is supplementing five teachers for kindergarten to second grade through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in order to have lower class sizes. He said the average cost for a teacher is about $114,000, including salary and benefits. He said with the supplemental teachers, the average is about 23 students per class for kindergarten through fifth grade.
Knowns, unknowns
Since the district is still in the beginning of budget season there are some items that are unknown to the district at this time. However, Sovine presented the school board with a number of assumptions.
It includes a 18% increase for utilities, a 9% increase for medical insurance premiums, and a 5% increase for supplies, materials, and other services.
Miller called the utilities a “dramatic increase,” but Sovine said it includes electric, oil, and gas which have all increased significantly.
“We don’t see that going backwards with our current fuel costs,” he said.
Some of the known details at this point includes 2.5% salary increases for employees as part of contracts, along with a 6% increase for transportation, which Sovine said has a “baked in” increase each year. In December the district certified the local tax levy, which will give the district about $6 million in additional revenue, according to Sovine.
“Overall next year we’re going to see an increase of about $9 million towards our expenditures,” he said.
Sovine also pointed to $8 million left in ESSER Funds which the school district has.
In total, based on “conservative” estimates, he expects the district to see an increase of $17 million in revenue, which would allow the district to put $8 million towards their fund balance, bringing it north of $40 million.
Funding gaps
A major unknown right now is how much funding will come from the state.
Based on initial budget proposals by Gov. Tim Walz, Sovine said the district is expected to see increases in compensatory revenue, and said “conservatively” the district is likely to see a 3% increase on the general education formula.
One item school districts across the state will have their eye on is how the state budget will fund “cross subsidies” for special education and English learners.
Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg said school districts typically spend more per pupil for special education and English learners compared to the average cost per pupil. That means districts have to use general education funds to cover the additional costs.
Tinklenberg said there are two “funding gaps” with the federal government and the state not providing their share.
“Both have promised certain levels of funding for Special Ed and English learner education, and both haven't actually provided what they've promised,” Tinklenberg said in an email.
For example, he said the federal government is supposed to “provide for 40% of the additional cost of special education.” As of a couple of years ago, it only covers about 14%.
“If school districts received all of those funds, obviously that would free up a lot of money to be used to support all students,” Tinklenberg said.
The school district has a projected net cross subsidy for special education of $11.7 million and about $3 million for special education for this fiscal year.
Sovine said he projects the district will receive an additional $5 million, based on preliminary assumptions.