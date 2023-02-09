About three years after closing the doors of Metcalf Middle School, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has a tentative offer to sell the building.
If the developers get approval from the Eagan government for their plan, and the sale goes through, the district will receive a total of $12.3 million for the sale of the building at 2250 Diffley Road, according to district communications director Aaron Tinklenberg.
But as it stands, the school district wouldn’t be able to use those funds for general education. Instead, the funds must to be used for capital expenditures, per a state law governing the sale of schools.In January, Superintendent Theresa Battle and state Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) made the case to the House Education Finance Committee for why an exception should be approved.
“This exemption is really critical to meeting the needs of our community, including our Pre K-12 Pathway program that we’re very proud of in our district, early literacy programs and any other unexpected shifts in our costs,” Hanson said.
Battle noted the exemption would allow any profits the district receives from the sale of the building to be transferred to the unassigned general fund instead of being used exclusively for capital expenditures. The district’s current debt for the property is $6.8 million, according to Tinklenberg.
“The primary purpose for this exemption will be for the board to be able to use the funds in a flexible way that best meets our local needs,” Battle said. “It puts control in the local community through the school board.”
Lower enrollment, closures
In 2019, the school board had a facility study conducted that was focused on efficiency of building use, since enrollment had declined by several thousand students, Tinklenberg said.
“The consultant recommended closing several facilities,” Tinklenberg said in an email. “That fall, the district went through an extensive community engagement process to determine which buildings would be closed.”
In addition to Metcalf closing in 2020, the school board also voted to close Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary, along with moving the BEST program from its own building to Diamonhead Education Center.
At the time, the school board voted to keep the Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary properties.
“The intention behind that was that enrollment may come around and we could need the elementary schools fairly soon,” Tinklenberg said.
Tinklenberg said since the middle schools are able to handle enrollment growth for a while — and Eagle Ridge Middle School has the potential to expand — the school board ultimately made the decision to put Metcalf up for sale.
The school district also previously sold River Ridge but roughly broke even because of the amount still owed for improvement, Tinklenberg said.
The bill was laid over for possible inclusion in the final Education Finance bill, committee chair Cheryl Youakim said during the committee hearing.