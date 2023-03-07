About a month ago, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board was one vote away from changing its policy to ban video and audio recordings of listening sessions altogether, and would allow the school board to “conclude the listening session in the event that such recordings are being made.”
However, following the first reading of the policy, in which Chairperson Scott Hume was the only school board member to vote against it, the policy was sent back to the policy committee.
“This was the result of clarification we received from legal counsel,” Hume said in an email. ”Ultimately, this will allow the Board to make a more fully informed decision when the final policy revisions come back to us for approval at a later date.”
The school board will once again be voting on amendments which would allow the limitation of devices after the policy committee sent proposed changes to the full school board on Feb. 28.
Listening sessions for District 191 are held from 5:45-6:15 p.m. on the nights of school board meetings. Two board members attend each session, along with the superintendent or assistant superintendent, meaning it's not a quorum of the school board. A summary of what is discussed is provided to all the board members.
Fear of intimidation
The main reason cited previously for proposing changes to the listening sessions was to help protect privacy concerns.
“Once any audio or video is released, it’s out of our control and there are liability concerns,” said Abigail Alt, policy committee chairperson.
However, according to Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg new information came to light regarding the issue prior to the final vote.
“My understanding is that board members received some clarification that the district would not face any liability issues if someone shared private data (employee or student info, for instance) at a listening session and then it was recorded and shared more broadly, which addressed a primary concern/reason for the proposed ban on video/audio recording,” Tinklenberg said in an email.
Treasurer Eric Miller said the policy wasn’t to “keep media out” and instead it was because of the number of people who use recording devices in general.
“We continue to develop in a society (where) everybody whips out their phone and starts recording things,” Miller said.
He explained he has been to listening sessions where only a handful of people have been in the room but the person speaking has been shaking. Miller said someone recording an individual may increase the nerves. He said in some extreme cases an opposing side could use recording devices to intimidate someone from speaking about a particular issue.
“We don’t want that to occur, we would hope that everybody feels free and welcome to come speak their opinions,” Miller said.
New proposal
Committee members discussed a proposal to allow the school board to end listening sessions if there was an audio or video recording device being used. However, it wouldn’t require the school board to do so, allowing for discretion.
"The school board reserves the right to conclude the listening session in the event that audio or video recordings are being made and when such recordings may present a barrier to participation," the proposal reads.
Miller said the policy would allow for flexibility. For example, he said parents may be excited to see their student speaking to school board members and may want to record it.
“It also allows us to say 'we’d like you to stop recording now, please,'” Miller said.
He added: “We’re not saying we're going to pick somebody up and throw them out of the room or have them arrested because they brought a video recording device. We simply say we reserve the right to conclude the listening session if they’re doing so.”
Superintendent Theresa Battle suggested the committee consider language clarifying when recordings would be permitted.
“I don’t think it's clear when it would be allowed and when it would not,” Battle said.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Bellmont said for some people having a recording of their remarks could be a positive.
“For some people, the use of video footage has un-earth the truth for them,” Bellmont said.
A date for when the full school board will take up the issue hasn’t been set.