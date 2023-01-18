The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board selected a new chairperson Thursday, Jan. 12, and quickly pivoted to a debate on pay for the board members.
New chair Scott Hume explained that in January 2016, the stipend for board members was increased from $500 a month to $550.
In 2019, the school board voted to reduce the pay to $450 a month starting July 1, with a $50 additional stipend per month for the chair. That same pay was up for a vote on Thursday night.
Board clerk Lesley Chester said that she made that motion in 2019 because “we were facing a huge financial challenge in this district in which we had to cut millions of dollars out of the budget.”
But board member Antoinette Conner proposed that board members are paid $550 a month “due to the increase across the board for all the other positions, teachers, custodians, superintendent, everyone else.”
“Now that we’re in post pandemic, I just feel that had something to do with you deciding to take that decrease,” Conner said.
While board member Abigail Alt said she appreciated the reasoning for it she said that in 2015 when the increase was up for a vote she dissented. Her reasoning, Alt said, is because she feels that money in education isn’t for elected officials or volunteers.
“It really belongs with our students,” Alt said.
Alt also noted that when she hears from people who don’t want to run for school board its not because of the pay.
“Not one of them asked about the stipend,” Alt said.
Conner said that the board pay wasn’t on her mind when she first ran for office but said she thinks it would be good to revert back to the old pay in order to be compensated for their time.
“We all know that it is a big time commitment. I’ve learned that now in my third year,” Conner said.
The School Board ultimately voted in favor staying with a $450 a month stipend, with an extra $50 for the chair.
Anna Werb, who previously served as treasurer, was picked to be the vice chair. Eric Miller and Alt were both nominated for the treasurer position; however, Miller was picked after Alt declined the nomination.