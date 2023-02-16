An out-of-use railroad bridge is the cause of traffic sometimes for those looking to go north on Highway 13 or south towards McColl Drive. The problem may be solved in the future.
Last year funding was included in the state bonding bill, providing funds for work to be done on the Quentin Avenue underpass; however, the bill wasn’t approved. This year City Administrator Brad Larson is hopeful for a different outcome, after state Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) included funding in the state’s bonding bill.
“She (Hanson) thankfully put it into the bonding bill this year, and hopefully this year it will get passed,” Larson.
Larson explained how the state and county are looking at redoing the Highway 13 corridor removing traffic lights at some intersections, in an attempt to make traffic flow better. He said the Quentin Ave intersection could potentially be one of those intersections done.
“The investment we requested will go towards widening the underpass, which is a constant safety concern for drivers and presents future congestion issues considering the Highway 13 upgrades coming soon,” Hanson said in a release. “I’m thankful to have our district’s needs included in this bill, and look forward to pushing this funding over the finish line.”
Larson said a local roadway study was done in regards to the potential Highway 13 upgrades, which showed concerns during peak hours because of the increased demands. The studies show how 50 vehicles could be stopped at once due to traffic volume increases from Highway 13.
Hanson said the total cost of the project isn’t included in the bill but said the $800,000 would be enough to get the project “shovel ready.” She said once the initial studies and estimates are complete there would be a better sense of the total cost saying “when the next phase is ready, we’ll continue our requests to the capital investment committee for the appropriate portion of costs.”
“Ultimately, it is my opinion that the entire cost of this project should not fall on the shoulders of our local residents,” Hanson said in an email. “ This project is a good use of capital investment since this project will benefit the region’s traffic issues and the improvement will benefit the entire state since our community serves as a critical commerce corridor.”
Larson noted the total project cost is $7.4 million. He said last year the full amount was requested but said this year the decision was made to go with just the $800,000 in order to have a better chance of receiving funding.
A committee hearing on the legislation was held on Tuesday by the Capital Investment Committee on Feb. 15.