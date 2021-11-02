Voters elected Burnsville resident Suad "Sue" Said to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's special election.
Said has been a member of the school board since December 2020, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy following the resignation of first-term board member Jen Holweger.
Now elected, Said's term will end in January 2023.
According to preliminary results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, she won the race with just over 72% of votes. Said's challenger, Burnsville resident Abriana Savage, received roughly 24% of votes.