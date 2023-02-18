Burnsville High School is one of 24 high schools in Minnesota to receive a grant from the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, a collaboration between the state of Minnesota and its HealthForce Center of Excellence.
The grant will be used to purchase or improve lab equipment that supports the purpose and activities to train high school students to become certified nursing assistants.
According to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth-highest in-demand job in the state. This need has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, and the current pipeline of students pursuing a certified nursing assistant credential is not poised to meet the demand.
Part of the Health Sciences and Human Services Pathways in District 191, the CNA program at Burnsville High School was one of the first state-approved CNA high school programs established in Minnesota.
“In addition to the concurrent college credits they can earn, students can also earn their CNA license as early as 16 years of age and begin working in the industry,” said Director of Strategic Partnerships and Pathways Kathy Funston. “This early exposure and experience can amplify their pursuit of a career journey in healthcare.”