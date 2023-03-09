The National Honor Society announced that Cade Bunnell, Elizabeth Genis and Isabella Ly have been selected as NHS scholarship semifinalists. As national semifinalists, each student will receive a scholarship award of $3,200.
Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
“Cade, Elizabeth and Isabella are all exceptional leaders for the Burnsville chapter of National Honor Society,” said NHS advisor Nicole Soley. “These scholarships are well-deserved for these three students who have gone above and beyond in their duties as officers in our organization. Well done, all of you!”
Bunnell is headed to the University of Minnesota next fall where he plans to major in neuroscience. He will belong to the honors program in the College of Biological Sciences. At Burnsville High School, Bunnell played football and has been involved in leadership roles with student council, National Honor Society, BurnsvilleStrong, Link Crew and Youth Services Advisory Council.
Genis is planning to attend a four-year private college on the East Coast and major in UX/UI design. She has played on the volleyball and badminton teams at BHS and has had leadership roles with Asian Student Association, Youth Services Advisory Council and Link Crew, She also has participated in theater and summer STEM programming.
Ly plans to major in political science but is undecided on where she plans to attend school next fall. She has been involved in Youth in Government, Asian Student Association, orchestra, speech and debate teams, and DECA.
For more information about the NHS, visit nhs.us.