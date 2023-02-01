Burnsville High School Theatre Guild is set to bring a timeless American story alive in February with performances of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women.”
Burnsville High School junior Victoria Jacobson leads the cast in the role of Jo March, who is growing up with her sisters Meg (junior Cori Dawson), Beth (sophomore Allie Stuart), and Amy (junior Sara Russell) during the Civil War. They strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations.
“The cast and crew are thrilled to be producing Little Women, and they are dedicated to bringing the characters from page to stage with joy and real emotion,” director Erika Sasseville said. “They love the friendship between Jo and Laurie, the rivalry between Jo and Amy, and the absolute hilarity of Aunt March’s pet parrot. You have to see it to believe it.”
While the characters may be familiar to readers of all generations, Hamill’s adaptation reveals that the March sisters still have plenty to say to 21st century fans of the classic coming-of-age novel.
“Audiences can expect to be delighted by the story they know and love, the family dynamics between four very different sisters, and some modern touches that show how much Louisa May Alcott’s story resonates with audiences today,” Sasseville said.