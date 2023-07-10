A Burnsville man was charged Monday with murdering his mother, whose body he allegedly then dismembered and put into totes that he left in ditches and at a rest stop.
Troy Michael Mitteness, 56, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of Sandra Viola Mitteness, who was 82. Prosecutors said he admitted to the crime.
“The facts alleged in this case make it one of the most horrific and disturbing cases I’ve experienced in the course of my 34-year career. I wish to thank the Burnsville Police Department for their doggedness into the investigation of the disappearance of Ms. Mitteness without which this case may have gone unsolved,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the other family members and friends of Ms. Mitteness for their great loss.”
According to a criminal complaint, Burnsville police who were investigating Mitteness for mail fraud in June 2022 discovered that some funds had been deposited into an account belonging to his mother.
When police asked Mitteness where his mother was, he initially said she was in Milbank, South Dakota, and then later told police that she had died on June 14.
During a search of Mitteness’ home, an envelope with an obituary for Sandra Mitteness was found, indicating that she had died on June 14. However, the funeral home said it never performed post mortem care or a funeral services for her. Burnsville police then opened a missing person case for Sandra Mittenes and continued to search for her.
Several family members who were interviewed said they were told by Troy Mitteness that his mother had died during the last year. According to the complaint, Mitteness told several family members that his mother had fallen down the stairs and was in the hospital in June 2022, but that no one could visit the hospital because she had COVID.
Mitteness sold his mother’s vehicle and, through testing, blood was found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the complaint.
On July 6 of this year, a search warrant was executed at Mitteness’ home and more evidence was gathered, including a mattress and box spring that had large dark stains, indicating the presence of blood after testing was done.
When detectives interrogated Mitteness, he admitted to killing his mother “because he had spent all of her money and she was becoming suspicious and wanted to see her finances,” according to the complaint.
After a couple of days, Mitteness allegedly dismembered her body and placed her body parts in multiple different large totes that were in his garage and discarded parts of her body by throwing them in a ditch as he drove, the complaint said. He said he left two of the totes behind a Dumpster at an abandoned rest stop in Willmar.
When officers went to the rest stop, they met with the new owners, who said that after purchasing the property they found the two containers, which they were going to burn.
Mitteness’ bail was set at $2 million, with conditions, and he was scheduled to appear in court July 20.