Along with students from across the region, Burnsville High School students participated in the Youth in Government conference, held Jan. 5-8 in Minneapolis. It was an immersive four- day conference that included focused discussions on current issues, social events, small-group reflection and hands-on leadership development.
Students in grades 8-12 join or form a YIG delegation in the fall and hold meetings for their group leading up to the conference. High school students can choose to serve as legislators, judges, attorneys, lobbyists, media representatives or cabinet members, while eighth-grade students participate as members of the Leadership Corps.
In November, delegates from Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin, engaged in online training to prepare for the conference in January.
“Our students were leaders in all areas of the Youth in Government conference, including the media, executive cabinets, the courts and the legislatures,” said BHS social studies teacher and YIG advisor Colleen Coleman. “They used their voices to speak on issues that matter to them and future generations. They left with a deeper understanding of democracy and the importance of civic engagement.”
Students earning awards or selected for leadership positions included seniors John Goettl, Reilly Klug and Isabella Ly and sophomore Ajmal Abdirahman.