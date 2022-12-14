A jury on Wednesday, Dec. 14, convicted a 20-year-old Burnsville woman of murder and other charges in the death of two people who were killed in a collision with a driver with whom the woman was drag racing.
After seven hours of deliberation, the Dakota County jury convicted Camille Dennis-Bond of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving, according to a release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office.
The crash on April 4, 2021, killed Tayler Nicole Garza, 22, of Woodbury and Dalton Lee Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle driven by Dennis-Bond was drag racing against a vehicle driven by her brother, Leon Bond, at a high rate of speed.
One witness described the vehicle Leon Bond was driving as going “incredibly fast,” saying it hit a Honda occupied by Garza and Ford that “basically turned into powder and split in half.” Another witness estimated that the two cars passed him going approximately 100 mph.
That witness believed the siblings were “racing” or that it may have been a case of “road rage.” He described their speed as “crazy” and commented it was “bizarre” how fast they were going. He opined there was no way the cars could have stopped for someone in the way, according to the complaint.
The posted speed limit in the area of the crash was 50 mph. The crash reconstruction report concluded that the speed of Leon Bond’s vehicle was between 93 and 100 mph at the point of impact with the Honda and that the speed of his vehicle was 114 mph five seconds prior to impact.
Camille Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond traveled at speeds of 41 to 64 mph over the posted speed limit, according to the complaint. Additionally, the primary contributing factor for the crash was the excessive speed of Leon Bond’s vehicle traveling prior to, and at the point of impact, with the Honda.
The secondary contributing factor was Camille Dennis-Bond’s vehicle and its matching speed (“racing”) with Leon Bond.
A motion by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office to try Leon Bond, who was 17 at the time of the crash, as an adult was denied; instead, Judge Joseph Carter ordered that the case proceed under EJJ (Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction). That decision was appealed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which affirmed the original decision. The trial date for Leon Bond is scheduled for Jan. 23 in Hastings.
In a prepared statement released after the verdict, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said, “The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of Camille Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond engaging in the inherently dangerous act of drag racing. I thank the jury for their recognition of this by the verdicts they delivered today. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss.”
Camille Dennis-Bond is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. March 24 in Hastings. Bail was revoked and she was taken into custody.