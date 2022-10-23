It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center.
At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide.
Peterson said when he was asked, he remembers telling Chadwick, “I know business, but I don’t know plants.”
Chadwick said that they needed someone who knew business and he would teach him about plants.
That March, Peterson and his wife moved to Minnesota from Montana and bought the Bloomington location from Chadwick, later purchasing the Savage location in 2005.
Now, after two decades of owning the business, Aslam Jamal and Asim Syed have purchased the business, beginning a new legacy.
American dream
Both Jamal and Syed grew up in Hyderabad, India. Despite growing up five miles apart, the business partners didn’t know each other until they met in Minnesota about 16 years ago.
They both came to the country in pursuit of the American dream, with a few dollars in their pockets and hopes of opportunities.
“We both believe in the American dream of creating opportunity and creating more jobs for people,” said Jamal.
After getting his master’s degree in mechanical engineering, Syed moved from Ohio to Minnesota about 20 years ago, now living in Chanhassen.
He worked for a number of different companies but always knew that he wanted to own a business one day, saying that even back in India, he wanted his dad to own his own business.
Syed eventually would go on to own his own businesses before taking over Kahnke’s Tree Farm in McLeod County about three years ago with Jamal.
Jamal started his American dream in New York City.
Then on 9/11, his company’s office located in the twin towers collapsed, and he was without a job for a few years.
During that time, Jamal said he did a number of different jobs, including working at a gas station, washing floors and doing what he could to put food on the table.
He eventually got a job with Best Buy and moved to Minnesota in 2006.
Jamal said he and Syed both believe in giving back to the community, including creating opportunities and more jobs.
“America gave us so much in our life the last 20-25 years, so we want to give back,” said Jamal. “We are really thrilled to be part of the Savage community.”
Keeping with traditions
As a longtime staple in the community, Cal’s has had many traditions that have gone on for decades.
It includes things like having a petting zoo every fall, which is being continued this month through the end of October.
Carina Peterson, whose father owned the business before her husband purchased it, said she enjoys the fall festival every year. When her kids were growing up, she enjoyed watching them go through the maze, with Chadwick saying that it was “pretty great.”
She also enjoyed going to the tree farm each year to cut down the trees for the business.
“We would actually go out to the farm where they would cut down the trees for Cal’s,” said Carina.
Bryan Peterson, who will stay on for a year to help with the transition, said that over the years, they got offers from different developers, but never sold to them. He said they are happy they were able to find someone who would continue to operate it as a greenhouse.
“I like the idea that it’s a family-owned business still,” said Bryan.
Over the weekend, the business had a grand opening event and they were asked if they would still celebrate Christmas even though they were of Muslim faith.
“We have employees that celebrate (Christmas), that means we extend the celebration to them,” said Jamal.
Jamal said that they plan to continue the legacy that was started and hope to expand it.
“Our plan is to take Cal’s to the next level,” said Jamal.