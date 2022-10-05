For the second straight election cycle, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate in the 2nd Congressional District race has died just weeks before the general election.
Candidate Paula Overby passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to several reports, but the election is likely to be held as planned on Nov. 8.
Republican candidate Tyler Kistner announced that he would be suspending all campaign activities for 48 hours.
"This is a very sad day for Minnesota's Second District. Paula Overby cared deeply about our state, and the principles she believed in,” Kistner said in a prepared statement. “It was an honor to have gotten to know Paula throughout this campaign. My thoughts and prayers go out to Paula's family and friends during this difficult time.”
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who ran against Kistner in 2020, offered similar sentiments.
“Cheryl and I were saddened to hear of Paula Overby’s passing this morning, and we are sending our deepest condolences to Paula’s family and friends at this difficult time. Minnesota is better for her involvement in the community and she will be missed," she said in a statement.
Overby’s death leads to questions about how the race—seen as critical in determining which party will have a majority in Congress—will proceed, though precedent suggests the election will be held on Nov. 8.
In 2020, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced that, under state law, that year's 2nd Congressional District race should be delayed until the second Tuesday of February since the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks happened less than 79 days before the election.
Craig, however, filed a lawsuit against Simon, a fellow DFL official, which prevailed when a federal judge granted an injunction that restored the election to November.
Kistner filed an appeal in that case that was denied. The U.S. Supreme Court also upheld an 8th District Circuit Court of Appeals decision just a few days before the November election.
In a statement Wednesday, Simon's office said it didn’t plan on delaying the election due to past court precedent.
“In 2021, a federal district court ruled that Minnesota’s statute governing vacancies in nomination is preempted by federal law and does not apply to a race for U.S. Congress," his office announced in a statement. "In the absence of any other court order, the November 8, 2022, ballots will remain as printed, and the Congressional District 2 election will proceed as scheduled on November 8, 2022.”
Billy Grant, chief strategist for the Kistner campaign, told Southwest News Media that the campaign didn't plan on challenging the decision.