On Monday, the Savage City Council named Casey Casella, the current management analyst for the city, as their new assistant city administrator.
The last time Savage had an assistant city administrator was 2018, when Brad Larson was promoted from the position to replace retiring city administrator Barry Stock.
“The pandemic showed we needed more back up for high level project management and supervisory assistance to allow the administrator position (me) to delegate more,” Larson said on Monday morning. “Since Casey has been with us, she has shown she is capable of taking those on.”
According to a memo from human resource director Julie Stahl, Casella has worked with the City of Savage since 2020, after serving as a city management fellow for Edina. She has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree of public policy.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Savage in this new capacity,” Casella said in an email. “Over my time with the City for the last two and a half years, this organization’s ability to deliver reliable, resilient, and cost-effective services stands out. As Assistant City Administrator, I will support the high-quality services provided while growing our workforce capacity and equity to serve all residents.”
Casella will be paid as a grade 14 step 1 employee, which pays $50.91 an hour. She will formally begin in her new role starting Jan. 1.
Larson said that there are no plans on finding someone for the management analyst role at this time.