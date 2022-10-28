When Savage City Councilor Bob Coughlen learned that Gene Abbott wouldn’t be running for reelection, he called Planning Commission members Stacy Crakes and Crystal Lorenz and encouraged them to run for the seat.
The two of them sat next to Coughlen in the Council Chambers on Oct. 11 to discuss why they feel they should be sitting in those same seats come January.
During the hour-long Chamber of Commerce-sponsored forum, the three candidates fielded a number of questions ranging from whether or not the city should continue to operate their municipal liquor store to how Savage should handle future developments.
One of the questions asked during the forum was in regards to recently legislation allowing the sale of marijuana-derived THC gummies and drinks.
Lorenz said that she thinks it’s important to listen and to get the most information they can before making a decision.
“We want to set it up so businesses can succeed in this endeavor,” Lorenz said. “We don’t want to change the rules as we go along and we want to make sure its a safe community for people to be able to access these resources and partake in a safe manner; keeping the community safe, that’s our priority.”
She said it’s also important to take the time to see what other communities are doing and to come up with a plan for everyone to be successful.
Coughlen said they are already addressing things like influenced drivers and what happens if someone who works for the city that tests positive.
Originally, Coughlen said that he wanted to take the lead and go straight for business licensing similar to alcohol and tobacco instead of putting in a moratorium.
“We want to have control over it just like we have control of alcohol and tobacco,” Coughlen said.
After hearing from the city administrative office that there would be a fair amount of work that would need to go into licensing that it could take months, he changed his mind, saying he wanted to not have it “out of control until we get control.”
Crakes noted that when the legislation originally passed, everyone was hoping the state would take control over how it’s handled. She urged city policymakers to move quickly on licensing.
“Our businesses should have the right to sell a legal product,” Crakes said.
Development
Crakes, who previously worked for Scott County Community Development Agency and currently works as a business development manager engineering firm SEH, said redevelopment is the topic is where “I get to put on my economic development hat on.”
“As we’re reaching full build out, redevelopment is going to be extremely important,” Crakes said. “We’re already starting to see some of that in the downtown area, and as opportunities come available, we want to make sure that we have a plan in place ready for the city to act on moving forward.”
Crakes said that the vision of what they want to see in the community is also important. She said she’s been asked by people about bringing in features like Trader Joe’s or a community center.
“I think there’s opportunities for different businesses to come into the community through redevelopment options that come up,” Crakes said.
Crakes also noted that once the city has a vision in place, it will also be important to make sure the land is zoned correctly.
“We need to be ready to act when those become available and having that plan in place will be the key to making sure we are developing in a way we all want to see,” Crakes said.
Lorenz pointed out that the city is in the process of updating their zoning guidelines, which hasn’t been done in about 20 years.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to talk about this and it’s extremely important,” Lorenz said.
Lorenz also pointed to growth by their current businesses as being important.
“We need to encourage growth for our current local businesses. That is a huge concern that we need to make sure that we keep our businesses in place,” Lorenz said.
Affordable housing is something she also pointed to as being important.
“We need to have a place for all people to be able to thrive,” Lorenz said.
She said that they need all different types of housing, including housing for families, seniors and people with mental and or physical disabilities.
“We need to make sure we have all this housing in place for them,” Lorenz said.
Coughlen said last year, the city council put together the 2040 comprehensive plan. The plan includes some tweaks to the zoning maps, allowing for some medium-density housing lots to become high-density in order to have more diverse housing stock.
He explained that right now, Savage has a large percentage of single family homes — about 70% — but don’t have a lot of high-density housing like workforce housing or apartments.
“When you go get your hair done and your dog clipped (and) you like your barista, but where do they live? We want them to live in our own community that they work in,” Coughlen said.
Coughlen said that since Savage is close to full build out, they need to work on redevelopment.
“Downtown redevelopment is something we are looking at now,” Coughlen said.
For example, he pointed to the Quality Inn property that the city is contemplating purchasing. While the city has no concrete plans on what it would do with the property if it were to purchase it, the plan is to look at the best possibility for the property.
“If we had control of that, what would we do to create a downtown area?” Coughlen said.
He pointed to other properties the city has purchased in the past for redevelopment, including the Hamilton Building.
“Redevelopment is really where we’re gonna need to push it,” Coughlen said.
The full forum can be found online at savagetv.cityofsavage.com.