During the height of the pandemic, the federal government approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to government entities across the country to address economic recovery from the pandemic. Savage received an allocation of $3.53 million.
While the vast majority of the funds were previously allocated, the Savage City Council agreed how the rest of the money would be allocated during its April 17 meeting.
As of the beginning of 2023, Savage had $261,560 of its ARPA funds remaining and available for reallocation. The city also has more than $2.9 million in ARPA money earmarked for projects, but some of those funds can be redistributed to other priorities.
The library expansion project in one such use of the remaining ARPA funds. City Administrator Brad Larson said the library building is owned by the city; however, services are provided by the county. It is also being used by several other community groups and the public, which led the city to do an evaluation in 2021 of how the space could be better utilized. The recommendation was to have a small expansion of the front meeting room. A Family Resource Center is also expected to be added to the space.
Larson said the city had $236,795 left over from projects that came in under budget going towards the library project, in addition to the almost three-quarters of a million dollars already allocated towards it.
“We originally budgeted $730,000 for this project, but this estimate is from 2021, and is likely too low now,” Larson said. “We are in the process of getting estimates for the project.”
In addition, the city council also decided to redistribute $800,000 dedicated towards home improvement loans. Instead, $500,000 will be going towards affordable housing projects and $300,000 will be going toward adding security fencing at the police station.
The affordable housing project would be part of a joint effort with the Scott County Community Development Agency.
“We’ve been talking to the CDA and we believe they would be able to do a project that would generate more affordable housing units than what was previously discussed in 2021,” Larson said.
Completed projects
One project immediately completed with ARPA funds was hiring a public engagement coordinator and purchasing an online engagement platform to see where residents thought ARPA funds should go. That cost the city $20,799.
About 5% of the total funds were allocated towards the city’s response to the pandemic.
“These funds were used to help mitigate COVID at city facilities, including the purchase of personal protection equipment, testing and staff time required to respond to COVID,” Larson said. He noted there is about $24,765 remaining from that allocation that hasn’t been spent and can be reallocated elsewhere.
The city also allocated $152,000 toward grants designed to assist businesses who were impacted by the pandemic.
“In total, 38 applications were received and 14 of those were funded,” Larson said. “The city spent a total of $113,049 on the program, leaving $39,451 to be reallocated toward a different project.”
Due to the pandemic, the Savage Sports Center was forced to be shut down, temporarily causing a loss of $250,000 in revenues. The city used ARPA funds to reimburse the center for the lost revenue, Larson said.
Projects in progressTwo projects currently in progress are addressing the mental health crisis.
One of the projects was giving $80,000 to assist the Park Nicollet Foundation to provide mental health services to the Savage community. When all is said and done, Larson said it’s expected the full $80,000 will be spent. The city also allocated $3,500 to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide free mental health classes to the public.
The city council also earmarked $950,000 to reuse storm water to irrigate Community Park.
“City staff has spent $12,299 on preliminary design to make sure the system can work as planned,” Larson said in a memo to the city council. “The engineer’s estimate has this project at the budgeted amount.”
Larson said the administration is recommending soliciting bids for the project and then making a decision on whether to go forward or not based on the bid amounts.