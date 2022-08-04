The Savage City Council on Aug. 1 approved the hiring of two city personnel and heard a report from the fire chief on the department's transition away from its current part-time, on-call model.
Brian Laymon was appointed to the role of maintenance operator, effective around Aug. 15, and Grandon Nelson was appointed to the position of firefighter, effective around Aug. 8.
Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan also updated the council on the fire department’s transition from a paid, on-call service model to a combination of full-time and part-time service model.
He said the department is focusing on three areas of improvement: response time, station staffing and services outcomes. A study that will map out the next three years for the department should be presented to the council in November.