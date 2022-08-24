Savage residents are invited to participate in an online community survey designed to provide a baseline of how the city is meeting their needs and expectations and to make comparisons with peer cities.
This is the first time the online survey will be available in English, Spanish and Somali, according to a press release.
It includes questions about the quality of life, important characteristics of a community, services provided by the city, and priorities for the future.
Respondents will be asked to confirm which area of the city they live in and asked for their email. This allows the city to be sure they are hearing from each person only once and to see which general area of the city respondents live in.
Survey responses will remain anonymous, and personal information will be secured and stored on Polco, the online platform used to implement the survey.
A paper version of the survey was first mailed in June to a random and scientific sample of 2,700 households, according to the city. Residents who received that survey should respond to the survey according to directions in the mail. The city is requesting that those residents not submit an online survey.
Every two years, the city surveys its residents to gather community input on what is most important to them.
The survey allows the city to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other Minnesota cities and communities of comparable size within the North-Central Region.
“I really hope everyone will take a few minutes to take the survey and give us their feedback,” Mayor Janet Williams said in the release. “Whether it is good news or something we can do better, we’d like to know. The City genuinely cares about doing a good job for our residents.”
The results of the survey are expected to be available in October and will be shared with residents and used by the City Council to set goals and plan for Savage’s future.